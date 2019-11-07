Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on Enova International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.89. 296,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,857. The stock has a market cap of $843.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 5,960 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $149,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.