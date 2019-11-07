Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1,469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $437,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $116.35 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

