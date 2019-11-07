Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of AAON worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $49.58 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

