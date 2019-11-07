Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,038 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 363.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,236,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 805,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,125.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 726,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $6,718,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,085,630.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,665 shares of company stock worth $8,065,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

