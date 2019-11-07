Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 356,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,000 shares of company stock worth $4,274,610. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

