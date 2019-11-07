Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

