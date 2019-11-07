Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 392 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.85% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

