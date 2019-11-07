EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.78%. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

NYSE EQM traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.36. 44,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.60%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EQM Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

