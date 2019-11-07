Equiniti Group’s (EQN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 292.40 ($3.82).

Shares of EQN stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 226.60 ($2.96). 201,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32. Equiniti Group has a twelve month low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 238.20 ($3.11). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.40.

In related news, insider Guy Wakeley acquired 5,011 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £9,921.78 ($12,964.56).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

