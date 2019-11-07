Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $141,332.50 in Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,876.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $531.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.30. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group set a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

