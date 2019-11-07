Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$137.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$98.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE EQB traded down C$5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$113.71. 94,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$57.85 and a twelve month high of C$121.87.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Timothy Paul Charron sold 250 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.04, for a total value of C$26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,881.64. Also, Director Kimberly Kukulowicz sold 3,174 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.18, for a total transaction of C$317,971.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$106,491.34. Insiders sold a total of 17,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,191 in the last quarter.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

