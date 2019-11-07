Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Napco Security Technologies Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.58. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

