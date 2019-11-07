Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Smith & Nephew plc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smith & Nephew in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE SNN opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

