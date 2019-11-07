Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Basic Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAS)

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Basic Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Warburg Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.70 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basic Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of Basic Energy Services stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Basic Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $178.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,627. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

