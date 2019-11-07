Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of GPOR opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $493.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.90. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,115 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 915,199 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

