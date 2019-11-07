Equities Analysts Set Expectations for National Retail Properties, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Retail Properties in a report released on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

NNN opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

