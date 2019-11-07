Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:ERRPF traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

