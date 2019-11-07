EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches Market Cap of $77,830.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $77,830.00 and $7,737.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.01454192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00117903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.