Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Euromoney Institutional Investor to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price for the company.

Euromoney Institutional Investor stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,334 ($17.43). 95,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,010. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,433.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,346.14. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.73).

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

