Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/5/2019 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $168.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Euronet Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2019 – Euronet Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/24/2019 – Euronet Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2019 – Euronet Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

10/23/2019 – Euronet Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2019 – Euronet Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Euronet Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/17/2019 – Euronet Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/17/2019 – Euronet Worldwide was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Euronet Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/9/2019 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $168.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.53. 17,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,225. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

