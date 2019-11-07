Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $174.00 at DA Davidson

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $168.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price target on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.23.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $600,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 30.0% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

