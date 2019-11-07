Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Earns News Impact Rating of -1.29

Press coverage about Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ever-Glory International Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the textile maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:EVK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ever-Glory International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

