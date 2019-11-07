Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Evergy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Evergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Evergy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,300. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

