Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.

NYSE ES traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $79.40. 210,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,489. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $62.61 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

