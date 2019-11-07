EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $596-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.

EVOP stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,345. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $122.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.51.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $573,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,081,900. Corporate insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

