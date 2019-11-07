Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.07. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Evolent Health shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 82,151 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $18.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

In related news, Director Michael D’amato acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Samet acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32,750 shares of company stock worth $242,648. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 230,638 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Evolent Health by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.29 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

