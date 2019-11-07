Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.09. 2,592,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 4.68. Evolus has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $30.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 2,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Evolus by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 18.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

