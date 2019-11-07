Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €24.00 ($27.91) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.30 ($32.91).

EVK stock opened at €26.11 ($30.36) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.32. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

