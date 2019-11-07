Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €29.00 by Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.30 ($32.91).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK opened at €26.11 ($30.36) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.32.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.