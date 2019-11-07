Evotec (EVTCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.20%. On average, analysts expect Evotec to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of EVTCY opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.22. Evotec has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVTCY shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

About Evotec

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.