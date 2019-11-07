EXMR (EXMR) Trading 177.8% Higher Over Last Week

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. EXMR has a total market cap of $175,778.00 and $695.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR has traded up 177.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002588 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

