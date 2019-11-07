Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.59.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,246,722.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,760.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $348,481.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,946 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,704. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249,396 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,373 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2,126.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $148,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,337 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $57,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

