Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $172.00 at SunTrust Banks

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 70.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $34.48 on Thursday, hitting $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,323. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average of $129.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,246,722.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,760.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,946 shares of company stock worth $14,878,704. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

