Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $102.67 and last traded at $103.82, with a volume of 408045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.36.

The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.59.

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,521,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,946 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,704. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.60. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

