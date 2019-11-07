Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.72. Extended Stay America shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 3,573,315 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,346.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth $84,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

