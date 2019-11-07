F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.67

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 56590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,385 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 30,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 510.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 188,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 157,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

