Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.41%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,206 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $279,770.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $1,500,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,670. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Fabrinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.09. 1,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.03. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

