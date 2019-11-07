Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $68.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.24. 189,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $1,500,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $279,770.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

