Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $408-416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.87 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $1,500,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,513.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,206 shares of company stock worth $5,335,670. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.