Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Montag & Caldwell LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 4.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $87,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 288.0% in the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,898,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total transaction of $9,989,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,814,464 shares of company stock valued at $892,283,157. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Summit Redstone assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

