Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biegel & Waller LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.07. 780,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,898,659. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,814,464 shares of company stock valued at $892,283,157. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

