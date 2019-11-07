Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Shares Down 2.8%

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02), 480,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $3.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.95.

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

About Falanx Group (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

