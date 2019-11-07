Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

NYSE FPI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,900. The company has a market capitalization of $191.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 30.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 75,975 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.