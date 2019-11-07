Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 14.7% Following Weak Earnings

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) shares fell 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $13.39, 2,245,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 730,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FATE. BidaskClub cut Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Fate Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 21,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $303,485.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $87,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,417 shares of company stock valued at $536,649 over the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.81.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

