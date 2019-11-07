Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 58.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567,266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $54,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $115.09 and a one year high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

