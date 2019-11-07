Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $2,153,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 45,087 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,444,587.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $349,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at $767,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.