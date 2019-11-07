Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. Federal Signal has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 45,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,444,587.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $349,421.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at $767,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

