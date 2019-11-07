Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Federated National had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 98,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,393. The stock has a market cap of $187.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70. Federated National has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

