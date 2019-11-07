Ferrari’s (RACE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RACE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.26.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.86. 5,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.77. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $172.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,984,000 after purchasing an additional 423,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ferrari by 786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,309,000 after acquiring an additional 334,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 297,866 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $32,218,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,668,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

