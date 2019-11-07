Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FXPO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrexpo to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 230.71 ($3.01).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 137.65 ($1.80). 5,635,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 119.85 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The company has a market cap of $810.24 million and a PE ratio of 1.79.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Christopher Mawe acquired 3,503 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £6,830.85 ($8,925.72).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

